Young Industrialist & Entrepreneur Ullal Nandan Mallya Appointed President of District BJP Yuva Morcha

Mangaluru: Industrialist Ullal Nandan Mallya has been appointed as the District President of the BJP Yuva Morcha on February 3.

Appointments to all the Morchas of the district team of the party were announced by the BJP President Satish Kumpala on February 3.

This is the second young face from Mangalore city after Captain Brijesh Chowta who was recently appointed as the state secretary to the party’s new team led by President B Y Vijayendra.

A third-generation entrepreneur & industrialist Nandan Mallya has served as the treasurer of BJYM from 2013-16 and General Secretary of BJYM – Mangalore from 2016-19.

Mallya is a graduate of the city’s St. Aloysius College and has an MBA in Marketing & Finance from SDMIMD, Mysuru.

Driven by the party’s core ideology of ‘Nation First’ and embodying both the cultural values & entrepreneurial spirit of the region, Mallya has been actively involved in various social initiatives in Mangaluru, especially to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

He is currently serving as the conveyor of Laghu Udyog Bharthi, Dakshina Kannada unit & the secretary of the Sanghaniketan Ganeshotsava organised by Keshava Smrithi Samvardhana Samithi (RSS).

Mallya accords his interests in social service & nation-building to his and his family’s three-generation association with the RSS right from its days of the Jan Sangh.

While he worked for an MNC after his studies in Business Administration, Mallya says his rootedness and deep desire to take to entrepreneurship brought him back to his family business of rice production.

Apart from this, Nandan has also ventured into the export industry and started an agro-based export house that deals with various countries across the world.

Speaking to team Mangalorean Nandan Mallya said, “Mangaluru has the best of all resources be it natural, human or capital and it is our responsibility to ensure our youth make the best of it. In this direction, I am sure I will be able to do my best to serve the party and our people through this new responsibility”.