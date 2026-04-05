Young Photographer and Cricketer Dies by Suicide in Udupi

Udupi: A tragic incident of suicide involving a young and well-known photographer was reported on Sunday morning. Ganesh Mendon, a resident of Pandeshwar, Sasthan, was found deceased at his residence.

Mendon was well-known in the community for his photography. He returned home late Saturday after an assignment at Kodi Beach and was found dead by hanging the next morning.

His sudden death shocked the area. Besides photography, he was also active in local cricket.

Kota Police Station registered a case based on a complaint filed by Mendon’s wife, Akshatha. Law enforcement officials have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. At this time, the reasons for the suicide remain unclear at this time, and authorities are undertaking a thorough inquiry to ascertain the factors that may have contributed to this tragic event.