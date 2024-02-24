Young Woman Lawyer, Mrs. Geetha D., selected as Civil Judge

Mrs. Geetha D., a practicing lawyer in Mangaluru has successfully cleared the civil judge selection test conducted by the Karnataka High Court in November 2023, and subsequently passed the oral test. On February 23, 2024, the Karnataka High Court issued a circular announcing her selection as a civil judge.

Mrs. Geeta D. graduated from Alva’s Educational Institutions, Moodabidri, and pursued her law studies at SDM Law College, Mangalore. Following her legal education, she practiced as a junior lawyer under the mentorship of renowned lawyers in Mangalore, Mayura Keerthi and Mr. Sarath Kumar B., at their law office.

Mrs. Geetha D. is married to advocate Mr. Karthik Macchila. She is the daughter of D. Kombe Gowda and Smt. Komala.