Young Writer Reshel Fernandes Conferred with Desh Ratna Award 2025

New Delhi: Ms. Reshel Brittney Fernandes, a young writer and orator, has been felicitated with the prestigious Desh Ratna Award 2025. The award was conferred upon her for her exceptional contributions to the field of literature by the Bharat Yuva Association, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Skill Development, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and other Ministries of the Government of India. The ceremony took place at Bharat Mantapam, a Government of India venue in New Delhi.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Minister of Agriculture, Shri Raghuraj Singh, a Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Vinay Kumar Choudhary, the Rashtriya BJP OBC Morcha President, and other ministers and officials from the aforementioned ministries.

Ms. Fernandes is currently in her final year of LLB studies at SDM Law College. She is also an alumna of Shri Mahavir College, Moodbidri. Beyond her academic pursuits and literary achievements, Ms. Fernandes is an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It has been announced that she will soon be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, where she will represent the critical issues of youth and women’s empowerment.

In addition to the Desh Ratna Award, Ms. Fernandes was recently recognized as the Voice of India and was named among the Top Ten of the Year 2025 by Literature Today, further solidifying her position as a prominent figure in contemporary Indian literature and oratory. Her dedication to literary excellence and commitment to social causes have earned her this national recognition.