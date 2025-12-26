Helium gas cylinder blast: K’taka Home Minister seeks report, police suspect foul play

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday sought a detailed report into the helium gas cylinder blast in front of the historic Mysuru Palace in which a balloon seller was killed, and four tourists were injured.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “I have directed officials to put in place additional security measures, as a large number of tourists visit the area. They must also coordinate with the Tourism Department. Looking at what happened in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, we have to take such incidents seriously. Directions have been issued to heighten vigilance.”

“The balloon seller has died in the cylinder blast. The police have informed me that he was from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. I have asked the authorities to submit a report on the explosion. We are also reminded of the earlier rape case involving a minor girl selling balloons in Mysuru. It appears that there is no proper regulation for small vendors operating in the historic city of Mysuru,” he said.

Parameshwara added, “When I visit Mysuru, I will again convey what actions need to be taken.”

“I have asked officials to verify whether there is any provision allowing the sale of balloons using helium gas cylinders in public places. We need to ascertain how he procured the cylinder and the helium gas, and from where it was purchased. Everything will be investigated, and a report will be submitted,” he said.

“The Mysuru City Police Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) are investigating the case, and I have asked them to submit a report after completing the probe,” he added.

It may be recalled that due to the intensity of the explosion, Saleem, who was selling helium balloons near the Jayamarthanda Gate in front of the Mysuru Palace, was killed on the spot. His body was blown to pieces in the blast.

Lakshmi from Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, Manjula from Nanjangud, Shamina Shabil from Kolkata, and Kotresh from Ranebennur sustained serious injuries.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Kotresh from Ranebennur, speaking to the media, said, “The explosion occurred suddenly, and I collapsed. Many people fell due to the intensity of the blast. I had come with my family and children to visit the Mysuru Palace. The children asked for balloons, and after purchasing them, we had walked about 10 feet away when the explosion occurred.”

Meanwhile, the case has taken a major twist, with Karnataka Police suspecting foul play.

Sources said the police were probing whether the explosion was deliberate.

The sources also indicated that sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are expected to arrive at the scene of the crime to conduct a comprehensive probe.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the blast was not accidental.

Police said the deceased, 40-year-old Saleem, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had come to Mysuru about 15 days ago and had been selling balloons around the palace for the past week. Local vendors told the police that they had never seen him before.



