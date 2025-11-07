Youth Arrested in Manipal for Alleged POCSO Act Violation

Udupi: A 20-year-old man has been apprehended by authorities in Manipal following allegations of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, identified as Sreeshanth Poojary, a resident of Katpady, Manipur, and reportedly the son of a local BJP leader, was taken into custody after being discovered in a lodge with a minor girl.

Law enforcement sources indicate that Poojary allegedly enticed the minor victim with promises of marriage, subsequently taking her to a lodge in Manipal. Acting on information received, the girl’s parents, accompanied by police officers, conducted a raid of the premises, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Authorities further allege that Poojary utilized a falsified Aadhaar card in the girl’s name while registering at the lodge. Consequently, a formal case has been registered against him under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act.

In a development that has further complicated the situation, another young woman has come forward with similar accusations against Poojary. She alleges that he employed comparable tactics, promising marriage before taking her to a lodge on a prior occasion.

Following his arrest, Poojary was presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.