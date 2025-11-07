Mangaluru Entrepreneur Abhishek Alva Suspected to Have Died by Suicide

Mangaluru: Abhishek Alva, son of prominent businessman Thiruvail Guttu Naveen Chandra Alva, is suspected to have died by suicide after allegedly jumping into the Shambhavi River. The incident has cast a pall of grief over Mangaluru’s business community and the wider region.

On the afternoon of November 6th, authorities discovered Alva’s vehicle abandoned near the Bappanadu bridge. The unattended vehicle raised immediate concerns, prompting the initiation of search and rescue operations. Law enforcement agencies were promptly notified and commenced a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Alva’s disappearance.

Abhishek Alva was a well-known figure in Mangaluru’s entrepreneurial landscape, recognized for his innovative ventures and dynamic approach to business. News of his untimely demise has reverberated throughout the region, leaving many shocked and deeply saddened.

Details surrounding the potential reasons that may have precipitated this tragic decision are currently limited. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating all available leads in an effort to develop a comprehensive understanding of the events that led to Alva’s disappearance and suspected suicide.