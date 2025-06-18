Youth Congress and NSUI appeal to the SP not to allow Speech Sulibele in Kundapur

Kundapur: The Kundapur Youth Congress and NSUI have submitted a memorandum to the District Police Superintendent to prevent Chakravarthi Sulibele from delivering a speech at an event organized by the Youth Brigade in Kundapur.

A Memorandum stated that the organization “Youth Brigade” has arranged a three-day lecture program on June 20, 21, and 22 at Mogaveera Bhavan on Chikkansal Road, Kundapur, titled “Now Build a United India Without Rest.” Posters circulating on social media indicate that the speaker will be the communal orator Sulibele, and banners related to this have been installed throughout Kundapur town.

There have been complaints filed at various police stations across the state against Chakravarthi Sulibele for delivering hate speeches that have disrupted harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Several criminal cases have also been registered against him, as reported in newspapers.

Kundapur is known for its communal harmony and peace. Allowing Sulibele to speak here poses a risk to this peace and harmony. Therefore, on behalf of the residents of Kundapur, we earnestly request that he not be permitted to deliver any speech anywhere in Kundapur taluk under any circumstances, the memorandum stated.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, representing the District Police Superintendent, accepted the petition and assured appropriate action.

Present at the occasion were NSUI State General Secretary Sayyad Furqan Yasin, Kundapur Assembly President Sujan Shetty, Youth Congress Kundapur Block Committee President Abhijit Poojary, leaders Swasthik Shetty, Saiyyad Adnan, Sumukh Sherigar, Mohammad Avaf, Jaison, and others.