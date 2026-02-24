Youth Dies of Electrocution During Preparations for Garment Shop Opening in Ullal

Ullal: A 20-year-old man, Salman Farish, tragically died on Sunday night after suffering an electric shock while preparing for the inauguration of a new garment shop in Tokkottu, Ullal. Farish, a resident of Shivanagar in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru, was originally from Pajiru Bengodi Padavu.

According to reports, Farish was establishing a new garment store within a private commercial complex in Tokkottu. The shop’s inauguration was scheduled for February 27th. On the night of the incident, Salman Farish was supervising electrical connections and other crucial preparations to ensure the shop was ready for its opening.

Eyewitnesses reported that Farish suffered a sudden and severe electric shock during the work. Colleagues present at the scene immediately transported him to a private hospital in Deralakatte via auto-rickshaw. Regrettably, he was pronounced dead en route to the medical facility.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal electrocution. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. The tragic event has cast a shadow of grief over those who knew Salman Farish and were looking forward to the opening of his new business.