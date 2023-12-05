Youth Social Work Organizations to Hold Carols for Charity to Mark ‘Mental Health Matters’ Campaign

Mizoram Raj Bhavan commends two youth social work organisations led by Stephen Anurag P and a G20 Startup-20 led by Boya Tribhuvan Teja and Shaun D’Souza based in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In a recent letter from Dr K Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram, Yes We Can youth organisation and Nicholas Social Welfare Society along with Myriad Corp (Startup 20) were appreciated for their unstinting efforts in localising the United Nations SDGs through youth civic engagement and advocating scientific temper among the students and the marginalised communities across the south Indian States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka since 2015.

Governor remembers taking part in one of their first community interventions ‘Nepal Earthquake Relief – 2015’ and the ‘UN Day Walkathon – 2015’ in Visakhapatnam. Apart from these, these organisations’ services to the nation during the ‘International Navy Fleet Review’ in 2016 and the women empowerment ‘HeforShe’ campaign in 2017 were also highlighted.

This year, the second season of the “Carols for Charity” event is being organised in December as part of the ‘mental health matters’ campaign for developing a mobile app with an animated and improvised curriculum in line with SDG No. 3-Good Health and Well-being & No. 4-Quality Education, says Stephen Anurag.

Governor also appreciated and wished Benedict Stevenson, Dr John Patrick, Gregory Royan D’Souza, Pressy Fernandes; DEEDS NGO led by Dr Vijaya Vardhan; King’s College London Alumni Community Hyderabad led by Har Sahay Meena IAS, Sumit Dubey, Pranav Krishna, Akhil Ravi, Akash Poddar and St. Mary’s International School, Chikkamagalaur led by Gerald Lobo the very best for their future endeavours and collaborations, in keeping this mission of youth social work activism soaring high and positively impacting lives.



