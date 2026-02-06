Youth voices from Gujarat, across India reflected in Union Budget: Viksit Bharat dialogue participant

Vapi: The aspirations and policy suggestions shared by young Indians during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 have found resonance in the Union Budget 2026–27, a participant from Gujarat said on Friday, highlighting the government’s emphasis on youth-led development.

Shubhra Chaubey, a second-year BA Economics student at Rajju Shroff ROFEL University and resident of Vapi, represented the state as a PM presenter at the Dialogue under the theme “Youth in Democracy & Governance.”

She addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, presenting her views on the role of youth in governance and national development.

“Interacting directly with the Prime Minister was an unimaginable and proud experience. When the Prime Minister of such a large country listens seriously to the ideas of youth, it gives us confidence and a sense of responsibility,” Chaubey told IANS.

She added that the youth suggestions were reflected in the Budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described as “youth-driven”.

“What made this platform truly special was that our ideas were not just heard, but also reflected in policy and the Union Budget. When the Finance Minister mentioned the Dialogue and described the Budget as youth-driven, we realised that our thoughts are being taken seriously and implemented,” she said.

Chaubey said the Budget incorporated themes discussed during the Dialogue, including Skill India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the gig economy, and the orange economy.

She highlighted that youth are now partners in nation-building, contributing to areas such as women empowerment, entrepreneurship, skills development, and self-reliance.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held in New Delhi from January 9-12, brought together approximately 3,000 young leaders from across India.

Participants engaged in digital quizzes, essay challenges, and presentations, with selected suggestions incorporated into national policy and the Budget.

“India has a young population with a median age of 28 years, and the right direction is needed for the youth. In Parliament too, it was said that youth are the architects of India,” Chaubey said.

She encouraged her peers to actively contribute to nation-building: “This is your time. Think for the nation, contribute your ideas, and become active partners in building a developed India.”

Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman have emphasised that the 2026–27 Budget recognises youth aspirations, translating discussions from the Dialogue into actionable proposals and creating opportunities aligned with the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.