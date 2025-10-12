YouTuber, son arrested for raping minor in Bengal’s Basirhat

Kolkata: A YouTuber and his minor son have been arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly raping a minor girl after blackmailing her by taking her private photos in the guise of making objectionable videos and reels on the social media, the police said on Sunday.

The victim’s father is an officer of the Kolkata Police.

The incident took place in Haroa police station area of ​​Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl, the accused YouTuber and his minor son were arrested on Sunday.

According to the police, YouTuber Arabinda Mondal lives in Mohanpur under Haroa police station area.

The policeman and the minor girl also lives in the same area.

The YouTuber and his minor son had allegedly called the girl a few months ago in the name of making videos and reels.

The girl was also taken to different places on the pretext of making her videos on the social media.

The girl’s family, who were neighbours with the accused YouTuber and his son, did not object to the matter.

However, along with making videos, some objectionable photos and videos of the girl were taken without her consent.

Later, the accused YouTuber and his son started blackmailing the minor girl by showing her private photos and videos.

“As per the complaint, Arabinda and his minor son raped the girl after blackmailing her. They threatened that if she told anyone, those photographs and videos would go viral on the social media. As the minor girl remained silent, she was raped multiple times. On Friday, the girl narrated the entire matter to her family. We have started an investigation based on their complaint. The father and son have been arrested,” a senior policer officer of Basirhat police said.

The girl’s family members filed a written complaint against the alleged accused father and son at the Haroa police station.

On Sunday morning, the YouTuber and his minor son were arrested.

The accused duo was taken to the Basirhat Sub-divisional Court.