Zelensky rejects Trump’s proposal on territorial swap with Russia

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any suggestion that Ukraine might relinquish territory to Russia as part of a potential peace deal, following comments by US President Donald Trump proposing a “territorial swap” to end the war.

“Ukraine will not surrender land to the occupier,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday, emphasising that Kyiv has no intention of rewarding Russia for its aggression. “We will not give Russia any awards for what it has done,” he declared.

Zelenskyy underscored the need for a genuine and enduring peace, saying the goal is “not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace immediately.”

His remarks came as top Ukrainian and European officials met with US Vice President JD Vance in Kent, England, to discuss diplomatic avenues for ending the conflict, now entering its fourth year.

The meeting included representatives from key European nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland.

Zelenskyy described the discussions as “constructive” and expressed optimism about continued Western support.

Posting later on X, the Ukrainian president noted that Ukraine has backed all ceasefire initiatives proposed by the Trump administration since February, while adding, “I have not heard any partners express doubts about America’s ability to ensure that the war ends.”

Zelenskyy also strongly criticised a planned meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. “Any decisions made without Ukraine’s participation are null and void. They will never work,” he stated.

Trump confirmed the meeting during a brief post on his Truth Social platform, saying it would take place in Alaska next Friday.

Russian news agency Tass also verified the meeting, citing Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump told reporters at the White House that the meeting had been delayed due to necessary security arrangements. He added that “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” countries would be discussed, though he did not elaborate on the specifics of the proposal.