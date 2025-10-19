Zubeen Garg death case: Fans seek early completion of SIT probe

Guwahati: As one month passed since the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg, his fans in Assam on Sunday remembered him with prayer meetings in different corners of the state.

Fans of Garg reached in large number in Sonapur, outskirts of Guwahati today where the singer was laid to rest.

The followers of Assam’s cultural icon paid homage, and they also demanded that the investigation related to Zubeen Garg’s death must be completed at the earliest.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi paid tribute to the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Lakhidhar Bora Field in Dighalipukhuri, remembering his unparalleled contribution to Assamese society and culture.

Addressing the gathering at the memorial event, Gogoi said, “This is not a moment of celebration. Our beloved artist left us far too early, plunging Assam into deep sorrow. Even a month after his passing, his voice and ideals continue to echo across the state. Zubeen Garg led society with courage and conviction, anchored in his love for Assam. Had he been with us, he would have guided us in countless ways. We must keep seeking truth and justice, beyond the realm of politics.”

Gogoi underlined that while Garg never associated himself with politics, he was a true leader whose vision and values inspired generations.

“The people of Assam are still mourning his loss. Everyone seeks answers and demands justice. It is now the responsibility of the government to conduct a fair and thorough investigation, gather all evidence, and ensure that the case stands strong in court,” he added.

BJP MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma said, “Zubeen Garg was one of the tallest figures of Assam, and we can never forget him. He will always remain in our hearts. As of now, we want the probe launched by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be completed thoroughly.”

The state BJP unit also organised a prayer meeting for Zubeen Garg on Sunday, where many senior party functionaries were present.