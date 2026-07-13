11 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Four Minors, Detained at Two Construction Sites in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a coordinated inspection at two separate construction sites under the jurisdiction of the Urwa Police Station, police detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including four minors, officials said on Monday.

Authorities are currently verifying the documents and identity details of all those detained. A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), after which further orders regarding detention and deportation will be sought.

Police have initiated the process of collecting and scrutinising the detainees’ documents as part of the ongoing inquiry. Officials said the investigation aims to determine how the individuals entered the country and were employed at the construction sites.

Additionally, a criminal case is likely to be registered against a middleman from West Bengal, who allegedly brought the Bangladeshi nationals to Mangaluru for work, along with several labourers from other Indian states. Police said further details would be released once the FIR is formally registered.

The adults identified by police are:

Md Kausar Ali (21), son of Md Alormgir Hossain, resident of Kana Para Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Md Nur Amin (34), son of Md Ajmal, resident of Kana Para Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Md Nahidul Islam (22), son of Kurban Ali, resident of Hanmantanagar Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Md Humayon Kobir (22), son of Kurman Ali, resident of Hanmantanagar Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Md Romjan Ali (23), son of Toriqual Islam, resident of Hanmantanagar Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Md Abdul Rahaman Royel (19), son of Md Asraful Islam, resident of Char Ashariadaha Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Md Noyan (24), son of Md Nobi Hossain, resident of Char Kanapara Village, Ashariadaha Post (6290), Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh

Police said the remaining four detainees are minors, and their identities have not been disclosed in accordance with legal provisions.

The investigation is continuing.