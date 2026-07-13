CCB Arrests Absconding Accused Wanted in Six Criminal Cases After 11 Years

Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Sahul Hameed, an absconding accused wanted in six criminal cases, including the murder of Dinesh Raj, manager of Kanchana Textiles.

According to police, Sahul Hameed had been evading arrest for the past 11 years. Courts had issued proclamation orders against him in three cases, including the Dinesh Raj murder case.

He is also wanted in cases related to kidnapping, extortion, obstructing a public servant, and an attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

The six cases against him are registered at various police stations, including three at Ullal

Police Station, one in Mangaluru Rural Police Station, one in Mangaluru North Police Station, and one in Barke Police Station.

Police said the attempted murder case pertains to the alleged attack on Sasikiran inside the jail.

Officials further stated that Sahul Hameed had earlier been acquitted in the Narasimha Shettigar and Polali Anant murder cases.

Following his arrest, police will also register a fresh case against him for repeatedly failing to appear before the court despite the issuance of warrants and proclamation orders.

Further investigation is in progress.