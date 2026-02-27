11 injured in LPG cylinder blast at busy Bihar market

Patna: At least 11 people sustained serious burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a roadside food cart in the busy Lauria market area of West Champaran district on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 p.m. when a cylinder being used for cooking at the cart suddenly exploded.

At the time of the blast, around 12 to 15 people were standing near the cart. Eleven of them were directly caught in the flames and suffered burn injuries.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Lauria police station, four of the injured are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said there had been complaints of a minor gas leak from the cylinder since morning, but owing to the heavy customer presence in the market, the issue was allegedly ignored.

As temperatures rose during the day, the cylinder reportedly overheated and exploded with a loud bang.

Nearby shopkeepers described the sound as similar to that of a bomb explosion, triggering panic across the market area.

The blast led to flames spreading rapidly, burning the clothes of several bystanders.

Local residents acted swiftly, pouring water from buckets and bottles to douse the flames. After nearly half an hour of effort, the fire was brought under control.

Without waiting for ambulances, locals transported the injured to the Lauria Health Centre in autorickshaws and on motorcycles, where doctors immediately began treatment.

According to medical officials, many of the injured suffered severe burns to their faces, chests, hands and legs, and several remain in critical condition.

After initial treatment, the seriously injured were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bettiah, for advanced care.

The owner of the food cart is also among those injured.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and seized the remains of the exploded cylinder.

Preliminary investigation suggests that gas leakage from an old cylinder may have caused the explosion.

Officials are questioning eyewitnesses and shopkeepers, and the cylinder debris may be sent for forensic examination. Further investigation is under way.