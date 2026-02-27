Swift Teamwork at AJ Hospital Saves 8-Month-Old Infant After Foreign Body Ingestion

Mangaluru: An 8-month-old infant was successfully treated at AJ Hospital and Research Centre following a referral for a foreign body lodged in the upper airway/food passage. The successful outcome underscores the importance of prompt and coordinated medical intervention in such critical cases.

Before arriving at AJ Hospital, the child had undergone several unsuccessful attempts to remove the object at other medical facilities. Upon admission, the infant presented with concerning symptoms, including bleeding from the nose and mouth, a change in voice, and marked irritability. Despite these alarming signs, the baby remained hemodynamically stable, allowing for immediate diagnostic procedures.

An urgent X-ray of the neck and chest was promptly performed to ascertain the location and nature of the obstruction. Based on the radiographic findings, the infant was swiftly transferred to the endoscopy suite for emergency intervention. The urgency of the situation demanded immediate action to prevent further complications.

Dr. Akshatha Shetty, Paediatric Intensivist, skillfully performed indirect laryngoscopy, successfully identifying and carefully removing the impacted foreign body. Following the removal, Dr. Prasad B S, Paediatric Gastroenterologist, conducted a detailed check endoscopy to meticulously rule out any retained fragments and thoroughly assess for internal injuries sustained during the incident or previous removal attempts.

Hospital authorities emphasized that the successful outcome was a direct result of coordinated multidisciplinary teamwork. Dr. Meghana, Paediatrician, and Dr. Sambhram, Postgraduate Resident, provided valuable support, alongside the dedicated endoscopy team, casualty staff, PICU nursing team, and anesthesia technician. The seamless collaboration of these specialists was crucial to the positive outcome.

The hospital administration strongly advises parents and caregivers to seek immediate medical care in all cases of suspected foreign body ingestion. They cautioned against repeated or forceful removal attempts by untrained individuals, highlighting the significant risk of causing serious internal injury, bleeding, or airway compromise. These actions can exacerbate the situation and potentially endanger the child’s life.

Following the intervention, the infant responded well to treatment and remained stable during observation in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The infant has since been safely discharged, marking a complete recovery from the ordeal.

Comprehensive Paediatric Care at AJ Hospital

The Department of Paediatrics at AJ Hospital and Research Centre is committed to providing comprehensive and advanced care for newborns, infants, children, and adolescents. The hospital is equipped with a fully functional Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and offers 24/7 emergency and trauma services. Furthermore, the hospital boasts advanced endoscopy and minimally invasive intervention facilities, ensuring that patients receive the most advanced and effective treatments available.

With round-the-clock availability of paediatric specialists, intensivists, gastroenterologists, anesthesiologists, and highly trained nursing staff, AJ Hospital ensures rapid diagnosis and timely intervention in critical cases, providing the highest level of care for its youngest patients.



