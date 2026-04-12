’15 kms of unparalleled affection’: PM Modi shares highlights of enthusiastic Siliguri roadshow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared glimpses of his high-energy roadshow in Siliguri, highlighting the massive public turnout and support he received during his campaign in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, “15 kms of unparalleled affection! Here are highlights from Siliguri. A BJP Government will address local developmental issues and at the same time bring new opportunities for the youth of West Bengal.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister addressed campaign rallies across different districts as part of the intense election campaign in the state. The rallies are part of the broader political mobilisation ahead of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this month.

Following the day-long campaign trail, PM Modi participated in a grand roadshow at Bagdogra in the Darjeeling district on Saturday evening. As the Prime Minister’s convoy moved through the roads, thousands of people lined up along the route, chanting slogans such as “Modi-Modi” and “Jai Shree Ram”, creating a charged and festive atmosphere.

Initially, the Prime Minister was seen seated in the front seat of his vehicle beside the driver, waving to the crowd. Later, he leaned out of the vehicle window, acknowledging supporters while holding a replica of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election symbol, the lotus. His direct interaction further energised the crowd, with slogans growing louder as the convoy passed.

PM Modi addressed three separate rallies on Saturday– at Katwa in East Burdwan district, Jangipur, and Kushmandi — where he pitched the BJP’s development agenda and campaign promises. He gave a call to the people of the state to change the Trinamool Congress regime, which he said has been lying to them for the last 15 years.​ “…I want to ask you, when there was no development in the state for the last 15 years, then how can there be any future development if you give Trinamool Congress another term of five years? For the last 15 years, there has been a ruling model of corruption and terror. So change this regime this time, which has been ruling on lies for the last 15 years. Give us a chance for five years.”​

The intense campaigning comes ahead of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections, which will be held on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.