TN polls: Vijay cancels Kanyakumari public meet, opts for roadshow

Kanyakumari: TVK leader Vijay on Sunday cancelled a scheduled public meeting in Kanyakumari district midway through preparations and opted instead to hold a major roadshow, as campaigning for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections enters its final, high-intensity phase.

With campaigning permitted only until the evening of April 21, political parties across the state have stepped up their outreach efforts. Senior leaders are aggressively touring constituencies, balancing packed schedules to maximise voter engagement.

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been addressing multiple public meetings daily, carefully dividing his campaign between morning and evening sessions. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, too, continues his extensive statewide roadshows, while Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman is actively canvassing support through constituency-level tours.

Against this backdrop, Vijay has been conducting a whirlwind campaign across Tamil Nadu, seeking votes for his party’s ‘whistle’ symbol. In Kanyakumari, elaborate arrangements had been made for a public meeting at the Vivekananda College grounds in Agasteeswaram, with party cadres working on a war footing to set up the venue. However, the programme was abruptly cancelled on Sunday while preparations were still underway.

Though the exact reason for the last-minute decision remains unclear, party workers immediately began dismantling the stage and removing equipment from the site.

TVK functionaries later confirmed that Vijay would instead participate in a roadshow along the bypass stretch from Mahadhanapuram Roundabout to Zero Point in Kanyakumari. Police permission has been granted for the roadshow between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with specific conditions imposed to ensure law and order.

Vijay is travelling from Chennai to Thoothukudi by air and will proceed by road to Kanyakumari. During his visit, he is expected to campaign in support of TVK candidates in key constituencies, including Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode, Kulachal and Killiyoor.

With large crowds anticipated, authorities have deployed heavy police security along the route. Party workers and supporters remain upbeat, expecting the roadshow to generate significant momentum in the closing days of the election campaign.