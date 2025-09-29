2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: A Review

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup (WWC), which is scheduled to run from September 30 until November 2 2025, at four venues across India and one in Sri Lanka, this review aims to provide valuable insights into the tournament, its significance, and what fans can expect.

The WWC is set to showcase the prowess of women cricketers from around the globe, reflecting the sport’s growing popularity and the increasing investment in women’s cricket.

Tournament overview

2025 WWC will bring together the best teams in women's cricket, featuring a format similar to the previous editions. Scheduled to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will bring together the best teams in women's cricket, featuring a format similar to the previous editions.

Teams will compete in a round-robin phase, leading to semifinals and culminating in the highly anticipated final. This structure not only increases the level of competition but also ensures that each participating nation has a fair chance to showcase its talent.

Format and teams

The tournament will feature eight teams playing a total of 31 matches, who qualified based on their performance in international competitions and rankings in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings.

Participating teams are expected to include powerhouses such as Australia, Pakistan, England, India , and New Zealand, along with emerging nations like South Africa and Bangladesh. This mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming teams promises a thrilling and unpredictable tournament.

Notable players to watch

One of the most exciting aspects of the WWC is the opportunity to see elite players in action. Stars such as Pratika Rawal (India), Georgia Voll (Australia), Annerie Dercksen (South Africa), Lauren Filer (England), and Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh), to name a few, are expected to have significant impacts.

Expert predictions for who might come out on top at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to determine who might come out on top this year at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is to see what the latest odds are for this particular market on today’s most trusted iGaming platforms.

Here are the latest average 2025 WWC betting market odds for the top three favourites, which, don’t forget, are subject to change at any time and without warning throughout the tournament:

● Bet type: 2025 WWC outright winner. Team: Australia W. Odds: 4/5 (fractional) 1.80 (decimal) -125 (American/moneyline). Implied probability rate: 55.60%

● Bet type: 2025 WWC outright winner. Team: India W. Odds: 16/5 (fractional) 4.20 (decimal) +320 (American/moneyline). Implied probability rate: 23.80%

● Bet type: 2025 WWC outright winner. Team: England W. Odds: 9/2 (fractional) 5.50 (decimal) +450 (American/moneyline). Implied probability rate: 18.20%

England. In other words, based on these odds, which are accurate at the time of writing, the Australian women’s cricket team has the best chance of winning the World Cup this year, followed by second odds-on favourites India, and third odds-on favourites

However, although Australia are the clear odds-on favourites, many cricket betting enthusiasts will view India and England [to win the 2025 WWC] as excellent value bets.

Venue highlights

The matches will be held in iconic cricketing venues like the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, renowned for their rich history and vibrant atmospheres.

These venues not only provide excellent facilities for players but also create an engaging experience for fans attending the matches. Each location will undoubtedly contribute to the event’s excitement, reinforcing the passion for cricket that resonates throughout the host nation.

Other venues include the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Women’s cricket growth & development

The 2025 WWC represents a significant moment for women’s cricket, emphasising the sport’s growth over the past decade.

Increased visibility through media coverage and the strategic investment in women’s teams has strengthened the competitive nature of the WWC. The tournament is an opportunity not only to showcase talent but also to inspire future generations of female cricketers.

Betting opportunities for enthusiasts

For online sports betting enthusiasts, the WWC presents an exciting realm of opportunities. Fans can engage in responsible betting on various aspects of the tournament, from match results to individual player performances.

As we approach the start date, many legally permitted betting platforms will provide odds and insights that can enhance the experience for fans keen on predicting outcomes.

Final thoughts

With the men's cricket team doing well so far in the Asian Cup, it's time for the women's team to showcase their talent. The 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup promises to be a groundbreaking event that will contribute significantly to the evolution of women's cricket. With a competitive lineup, enthusiastic fan engagement, and unforgettable cricketing moments, the tournament is shaping up to be a must-watch for all sports lovers.

As September 30th 2025 rapidly approaches, cricket fans and betting enthusiasts alike should prepare for a memorable competition that will showcase the skill, dedication, and spirit of the women athletes who continue to push the boundaries of the game.

The opening game of the tournament is between joint host nations India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 30. The following day, Australia Women take on New Zealand Women.

You then have Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women on October 2, followed by England W vs South Africa W on October 3, Australia W vs Sri Lanka W on October 4, and then India W vs Pakistan W on October 5, to name just a few opening fixtures.