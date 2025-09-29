Three Accused in AKMS Saif Murder Case Remanded to Police Custody for Six Days

Udupi: In a significant development in the AKMS Saif murder case, the three individuals accused of the murder of AKMS Bus Owner and alleged rowdy sheeter Saifuddin Atradi, also known as Saif, have been remanded to police custody for six days. The murder occurred on Saturday at a residence in Kodavuru Salmara, within the jurisdiction of the Malpe Police.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Faisal Khan, Mohammad Shareef, and Abdul Shukoor (also known as Addu), were presented before the Udupi Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court under stringent security measures. The presentation was overseen by the case’s investigating officer, Malpe Police Circle Inspector Ramachandra Nayak.

During the court proceedings, investigation officers requested a 10-day police custody period to facilitate further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Saifuddin Atradi. However, Judge Purushottam ordered a six-day remand for the accused, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for October 4. Police have since taken the accused into custody for additional questioning and interrogation.

A key focus of the ongoing investigation is to determine whether the three accused acted independently or if they received assistance or support from other individuals. Authorities are exploring the possibility of personal motives behind the murder, as well as examining whether the crime was a contract killing. SP Hariram Shankar has confirmed that the inquiry is actively ongoing and is pursuing all potential leads.

Preliminary investigations indicate that only the three accused were physically present at the crime scene. However, law enforcement is delving deeper to ascertain if the accused received financial backing or if other accomplices were involved in the planning and execution of the murder.

Notably, two of the accused, Shareef and Shukoor, have a prior history with the victim, Saifuddin, having been implicated in a separate murder case dating back to 2020. The third accused, Faizal Khan, was reportedly a close aide to Saifuddin, managing his operations and acting as his driver. Allegedly, Faizal Khan transported Shareef and Shukoor to the Kodavuru residence in Saifuddin’s vehicle, where they then allegedly attacked and killed Saifuddin using rods and machetes.

SP Hariram Shankar has stated that the murder appears to be premeditated, based on initial findings. “This wasn’t a crime of passion resulting from an argument. It’s clear that the murder was planned,” he commented. He further elaborated that two of the accused had allegedly concealed themselves at Saifuddin’s second residence, awaiting an opportune moment to carry out the killing when the premises were unoccupied.

The police investigation is currently focused on verifying the reasons provided by the accused for committing the crime and assessing the validity of these claims through rigorous scrutiny. ASP Shankar affirmed that the veracity of these claims will be determined through the ongoing investigation. The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to uncover the full truth behind the murder of Saifuddin Atradi.