Firing incident at function attended by Farooq Abdullah and Dy CM in Jammu, suspect held

Jammu: A suspect was apprehended on Wednesday evening after a firing incident during a private function attended by National Conference president and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Jammu.

The firing occurred when the two leaders were leaving the venue after attending the function. It was not immediately clear whether the suspected firing attempt was aimed at the VVIPs.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was quickly overpowered by security personnel present at the venue and taken into custody.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

In a brief statement, J&K Police said, “An incident of firing was reported at a function where JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary were present. One person has been arrested. More details are awaited.”

Eighty-nine-year-old Farooq Abdullah is a senior and highly respected national leader. He is protected by the NSG, given the threat perception evaluated by intelligence agencies.

He is the president of the National Conference. He has served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on several occasions from 1982 to 2002, and as the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy from 2009 to 2014.

His father, Sheikh Abdullah, was the first elected Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He is the father of Omar Abdullah, the incumbent Chief Minister.