28-year-old man Man Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Udupi: A 28-year-old man, identified as Ranjith, tragically died by suicide at his residence in Kunjibettu, Udupi, on January 29. The incident occurred after a conversation with his girlfriend, according to initial reports.

Ranjith, son of Raju and a resident of Kunjibettu, had returned home after completing his painting work and interacted with his family. He subsequently engaged in a phone call with his girlfriend, identified as Preethi, before retreating to his room.

Later that evening, Ranjith’s father discovered the water tank overflowing. Upon investigating, he noticed Ranjith’s room window was open. Gazing inside, he found Ranjith suspended from the ceiling fan. He was immediately taken to KMC Hospital, Manipal, for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Ranjith was pronounced dead after approximately 20 minutes of treatment.

Rakshith, Ranjith’s elder brother, has voiced concerns surrounding the circumstances of his brother’s death and has filed a formal complaint with the authorities. The Udupi City Police Station has registered a case and has initiated an investigation into the matter. The investigation aims to determine the precise sequence of events and the underlying factors that led to Ranjith’s death. Authorities are expected to gather further information from family members, acquaintances, and relevant electronic records to ascertain the full details of the case.