K.J. George Inaugurates Dr. Rajkumar Bus Shelter, Reaffirms Commitment to Karnataka’s Development

Bengaluru, January 30, 2026: “Kannada is our breath and our life. The development of the people of Karnataka is our foremost priority,” said Energy Minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA K.J. George.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed bus shelter on Banaswadi Main Road in Maruti Seva Nagar, Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency. The bus shelter has been built by the All Karnataka Dr. Rajkumar Fans Association.

Expressing his admiration for the legendary actor, Minister George said, “I am a fan of Dr. Rajkumar, and it is a privilege to inaugurate a bus shelter named in his honour. Today, the Kannada flag is flying high globally. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the government is committed to the welfare and development of the people of Karnataka.”

He appreciated the efforts of the association for providing essential facilities to commuters. “The bus shelter offers shade, protection from rain, and drinking water facilities for passengers. Such initiatives are truly commendable. People are remembered for their good deeds. As the representative of Sarvagnanagar, I am committed to the all-round development of this constituency,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing and upcoming projects, the Minister said, “Several development works are being undertaken in Sarvagnanagar. In the coming year, we will implement projects that will be remembered by everyone. A lake is being developed in Kacharakanahalli, along with the construction of a stadium and a hospital. Additionally, plans are underway to build a grand statue of Sarvajna. We have never indulged in politics when it comes to development; our focus remains on public welfare beyond elections.”

Speaking about his association with Dr. Rajkumar Fans Association President Sara Govindu, Minister George said, “Sara Govindu is a close friend whom I have known since my days in Kodagu. He introduced me to actor Ambareesh. Even after I entered politics, our friendship has remained strong. He has played a key role in organizing the fan clubs of Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar in a disciplined and meaningful manner.”

Dr. Rajkumar Fans Association President Sara Govindu praised the Minister, stating, “K.J. George has undertaken extensive development work in the Sarvagnanagar constituency. He has also contributed significantly to preserving the legacy of great Kannada icons.”

Members of the association including D.K. Raju, Venkatesh, Amar, Murali, along with Congress leader Raghudevraj, were present on the occasion.