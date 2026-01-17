4.1 magnitude tremor hits Gujarat’s Kutch days before devastating 2001 quake anniversary

Kutch: Just days ahead of the anniversary of the devastating 7.6-magnitude 2001 Gujarat earthquake, a 4.1 magnitude tremor struck Khawda in Gujarat’s Kutch district early on Saturday, triggering panic among residents in several areas

According to officials, the epicentre of the earthquake was located around 55 km from Khawda, and the tremor was recorded at 1:22 a.m. on Saturday.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, the sudden shaking forced people to rush out of their homes in some localities.

The impact of the tremor was felt more strongly in rural parts of the region.

The latest earthquake came just a day after a 2.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Rapar on Friday evening at around 5:47 p.m.

Officials said the epicentre of that quake was located near Khengarpar, about 19 km from Rapar.

Later on the same day, another earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Bhachau, adding to concerns among residents already on edge due to repeated seismic activity in the region.

In December last year, more than 17 aftershocks were recorded following a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck about 43 km from Rapar.

Earlier, on December 26 and 27, four earthquake tremors were recorded in the Kutch district.

Of these, two tremors were felt in the Rapar area on December 26 and again twice on December 27, creating an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

The intensity of the earthquake recorded on December 26 was measured at 4.6 on the Richter scale, which significantly heightened anxiety among people in the region.

Due to the sudden tremors, many residents rushed out of their homes, leading to scenes resembling chaos across several areas.

Officials pointed out that Kutch is located in an earthquake-prone zone, and both minor and moderate tremors are recorded frequently in the district.

The local administration is closely monitoring the situation and has appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid paying attention to rumours.

The renewed seismic activity has revived memories of the 7.6-magnitude 2001 Gujarat earthquake, also known as the Bhuj earthquake, which occurred on January 26 at 8:46 a.m.

The epicentre of that powerful quake was located about 9 km south-southwest of the village of Chobari in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district.

The 2001 earthquake had a maximum Mercalli intensity of XII, making it one of the most destructive earthquakes in India’s history.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s PAGER-CAT catalogue, the disaster claimed 20,023 lives.

In addition, 1,66,836 people were injured, around 28 million people across Gujarat were affected, and as many as 442 villages lost at least 70 per cent of their houses, leaving a lasting scar on the region.