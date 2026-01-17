St. Jude Church and Shrine, Pakshikere, to Host ‘Spiritual Anointing Retreat’ Led by Fr. Augustine Vallooran

Pakshikere: St. Jude Church and Shrine, Pakshikere, in collaboration with Shalom Prayer Ministry, Mangalore, will host a three-day “Spiritual Anointing Retreat” during the Lenten season. The theme is “You are the light of the World” (Matthew 5:14). Esteemed Fr. Augustine Vallooran (VC), Director of the Divine Retreat Centre, Potta / Muringoor, Kerala, will lead the retreat.

Scheduled to commence shortly, this retreat offers a valuable opportunity for devotees to revitalize their faith and cultivate a more profound connection with God. Participants will engage in spiritual exercises, reflections, and teachings designed to foster inner peace and spiritual growth.

Fr. Augustine Vallooran is a distinguished Vincentian Priest (VC) and a well-known spiritual leader. He is renowned for impactful retreats that focus on spiritual renewal and healing. His guidance will offer attendees valuable insights and tools for their spiritual journeys.

The organizers extend a warm invitation to all members of the faithful to participate in this enriching spiritual retreat. They encourage attendees to fully immerse themselves in the experience and reap the benefits of this period of reflection and spiritual rejuvenation. Further details regarding registration and schedule can be obtained from the St. Jude Church and Shrine, Pakshikere, or Shalom Prayer Ministry, Mangalore.