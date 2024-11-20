42-Year-Old Lecturer Rachitha Cabral Passes Away

Mangaluru: The academic community and friends are mourning the untimely loss of Rachitha Poornima Cabral, a dedicated 42-year-old Lecturer at St. Aloysius College, who passed away on November 20. Her contributions to education and her vibrant personality touched the lives of many.

Born on December 11, 1981, Rachitha was the beloved daughter of the Late Rev. Hannibal Cabral and the Late Shailini Cabral from Balmatta. She began her teaching career at Roshni Nilaya, where she served as an English Lecturer. Known for her enthusiasm and commitment, she played an active role in organizing extracurricular activities and events during her tenure at Roshni, particularly inspiring her students through innovative practices. Subsequently, she joined Alva’s College in Moodbidri before making her mark at St. Aloysius College.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Rachitha was also an accomplished writer who contributed articles to www.mangalorean.com, further showcasing her passion for communication and community engagement. She is survived by her only daughter and a brother, both of whom she cherished deeply.

Team Mangalorean extends its heartfelt condolences to Rachitha’s family and friends during this difficult time. Her legacy as a dedicated educator and vibrant member of the community will be remembered fondly. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

A poem from her friend Sarik

A Teacher of Eloquence, a Beacon of Light,

From Alvas, Roshni Nilaya to Aloysius’ height.

Her words, a symphony, a masterful art,

Commanding language, touching each heart.

Her writings flowed, poetic and true,

She felt others’ pain and compassion she drew.

With laughter and joy, she lit up the air,

Spreading happiness, beyond compare.

With a heavy heart, I mourn the loss,

A friend so dear, whose path I crossed.

Yet in our memories, she’ll always stay,

A guiding presence, never far away.