5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, no damage reported

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Assam’s Morigaon district early Monday, underscoring the persistent seismic vulnerability of the northeastern region and renewing focus on preparedness amid recent tremors, officials said.

The temblor occurred at 04.17 a.m. on January 5, with its epicentre located at latitude 26.37 degrees N and longitude 92.29 degrees E at a depth of 50 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property.

The tremor was widely felt across parts of central Assam and even in neighbouring areas, temporarily unsettling residents who woke to the early-morning shaking.

The NCS bulletin confirmed the event, placing it in a region known for frequent seismic activity due to underlying tectonic forces. Assam and the broader Northeast sit within one of India’s most earthquake-prone zones, falling under high seismic risk classifications due to the collision of the Indian Plate with the Eurasian and Burmese plates.

Studies show that this tectonic setting contributes to frequent seismic events and makes cities such as Guwahati and other parts of the Brahmaputra valley particularly vulnerable to earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

In September last year, a magnitude 5.8 quake rattled parts of Assam, including Guwahati, with tremors felt as far as neighbouring regions, though no major damage was reported.

Historical records also point to major seismic events in the region, such as the devastating 1897 Assam earthquake, with a magnitude of over 8, which caused widespread destruction across the Brahmaputra valley and beyond.

Experts emphasise that the frequent occurrence of quakes — even those that are moderate in strength — highlights the importance of earthquake-resilient infrastructure and robust disaster preparedness measures across Assam and the Northeast.

Continued public awareness and strengthening of building codes, early-warning systems and community readiness remain critical components of reducing risk in this seismically active region.