Somnath Temple symbolises eternal Indian spirit, power of goodness over hate, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Somnath Temple is the eternal proclamation of the Indian soul, asserting that while hate and fanaticism may have the power to destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in the power of goodness have the strength to create for eternity.

He pointed out that 2026 marks the thousand years since the Somnath Temple was first attacked by the invaders in January 1026.

Recounting the history of the Somnath Temple and its destruction by invaders centuries ago, the Prime Minister said there can be no better illustration of India’s indomitable civilisational spirit than Somnath, which continues to stand tall despite repeated attacks and immense adversity.

In a detailed blog post, PM Modi wrote, “Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. It is the eternal proclamation of India’s soul. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan.”

He noted that the Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram refers to the 12 Jyotirlingas spread across the country and highlighted that the stotram symbolises the civilisational and spiritual significance of Somnath as the first Jyotirling.

Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, the Prime Minister explained that merely having the ‘darshan’ of the Somnath Shivling “ensures that a person is freed of sins, fulfils righteous desires and attains heaven after death”.

Recalling the period when Somnath, revered by millions, was attacked by foreign invaders, PM Modi said their agenda was destruction rather than devotion. Calling 2026 a significant year for the shrine, he pointed out that it would mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple.

“It was in January 1026 that Mahmud of Ghazni attacked this temple, seeking to destroy a great symbol of faith and civilisation through a violent and barbaric invasion. Yet, a thousand years later, the temple stands as glorious as ever because of the countless efforts to restore Somnath to its grandeur,” he said.

He added that another important milestone would be completed in 2026, marking 75 years since the restored temple was opened to devotees.

“On May 11, 1951, in the presence of the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, the restored Somnath Temple once again opened its doors,” the Prime Minister noted.

Describing the brutality of the first invasion, PM Modi said, “The first invasion of Somnath a thousand years ago in 1026, the cruelty unleashed on the people of the town and the devastation inflicted on the shrine have been documented in great detail in historical accounts. When one reads them, the heart trembles. Each line carries grief, cruelty and a sorrow that refuses to fade with time.”

He said the impact of the attack on Bharat’s morale was immense, given Somnath’s deep spiritual importance and its location on the coast, which strengthened a society known for its economic prosperity and maritime trade.

“Yet, I am proud to state unequivocally that the story of Somnath, a thousand years later, is not defined by destruction. It is defined by the unbreakable courage of crores of children of Bharat Mata,” PM Modi said.

Referring to repeated attacks on the temple during the medieval period, the Prime Minister said these acts marked the beginning of attempts to enslave India’s people and culture.

“But every time the temple was attacked, great men and women stood up to defend it, often making the ultimate sacrifice. Generation after generation, the people of this great civilisation rebuilt and rejuvenated Somnath,” he said.

PM Modi paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar for her role in restoring several temples across the country, including Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath.

“It is our privilege to have been nurtured by the same soil that nurtured greats like Ahilyabai Holkar, who made noble efforts to ensure devotees could once again pray at Somnath,” he said.

He also recalled Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Somnath in the 1890s and quoted his 1897 Chennai lecture, in which Vivekananda had said that temples like Somnath reveal more about India’s history and spirit than volumes of books.

Quoting Vivekananda, PM Modi said such temples bear the marks of “a hundred attacks and a hundred regenerations”, reflecting the national life force that continually rises stronger from destruction.

The Prime Minister said the sacred responsibility of rebuilding Somnath after Independence fell upon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He recalled that Patel’s visit to the site during Diwali in 1947 deeply moved him, leading to the decision to rebuild the temple at the same location.

“On May 11, 1951, a grand Somnath Temple was opened to devotees in the presence of Dr Rajendra Prasad,” he said.

PM Modi noted that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not supportive of the event and did not want top constitutional authorities to be associated with it.

“The great Sardar Sahib was not alive to see this historic day, but the fulfilment of his dream stood tall before the nation. The then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was not too enthused with this development. He did not want the Honourable President as well as Ministers to associate with this special event. He said that this event created a bad impression of India. But Dr Rajendra Prasad stood firm, and the rest is history,” he added.

He said no discussion on Somnath is complete without mentioning K.M. Munshi, who strongly supported Sardar Patel. Munshi’s writings, including the book Somanatha: The Shrine Eternal, are “extremely informative and educative,” PM Modi said, adding that the title itself reflects India’s civilisational belief in the eternity of spirit and ideas.

“There can be no better example of our civilisation’s indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggles,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the same spirit is visible in modern India, now one of the brightest centres of global growth after overcoming centuries of invasions and colonial exploitation.

“Our value systems and the determination of our people have made India the focus of global attention. The world looks at India with hope and optimism. They want to invest in our innovative youth. Our art, culture, music and festivals are going global. Yoga and Ayurveda are making a worldwide impact, and solutions to major global challenges are emerging from India,” he wrote.

PM Modi also highlighted that Somnath has historically brought together people from diverse backgrounds. He recalled that centuries ago, the Jain monk Kalikal Sarvagna Hemchandracharya visited Somnath and, after praying there, recited a verse praising liberation from worldly afflictions.

“Even today, Somnath has the same power to awaken something profound within the mind and soul,” the Prime Minister said.

He concluded by stating that a thousand years after the first attack, the sea at Somnath continues to roar with the same force.

“The waves that touch the shores of Somnath tell a story. No matter what, like the waves, it kept rising again and again,” he said.

“The aggressors of the past are now dust in the wind, remembered only for destruction. They are footnotes in history, while Somnath stands radiant, reminding us of the eternal spirit that could not be diminished by the attack of 1026. Somnath is a song of hope that teaches us that while hate and fanaticism may destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in goodness can create for eternity,” PM Modi added.

Drawing a larger message for the nation, the Prime Minister said that if Somnath could rise repeatedly after relentless attacks, India too can reclaim the glory it had a thousand years ago.

“With the blessings of Shree Somnath Mahadev, we move forward with renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat, guided by our civilisational wisdom and working for the welfare of the entire world,” he said.