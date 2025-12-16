58-feet statue of Potti Sriramulu to be installed in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that a 58-feet tall statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu will be installed in Amaravati as the Statue of Sacrifice.

A park will also be developed in 6.5 acres in memory of Potti Sriramulu who died in 1952 after a 56-day hunger strike in Madras demanding a separate state for Telugu people.

Potti Sriramulu memorials will also be developed both in Chennai and Nellore.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a programme organised to mark the death anniversary of Potti Sriramulu. He felicitated the family members of Potti Sriramulu.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that the NDA government observing the death anniversary of Potti Sriramulu as day of sacrifice.

He said a decision was taken to organize year-long celebrations of Potti Sriramulu from March 16, 2026.

CM Naidu said former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao recognizing the life sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu named the Telugu University as Potti Sriramulu Telugu University. Later the TDP government named

Nellore district as Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. He said that Potti Sriramulu is not confined to one caste and he sacrificed his life to get recognition for entire Telugu community.

The Chief Minister said efforts are on to develop the state as number one in development. As per the RBI recent report, Andhra Pradesh stands number one in production of fruits and fish. He said the state is able to attract investments to a tune of Rs 21 lakh crore in 18 months.

He said now we are able to say our capital is Amaravati. He alleged some people are trying to politicize the medical colleges issue. The Parliamentary committee itself stated that PPP is best practice for development. He made it clear that though the medical colleges will be developed in PPP mode, they will be under the supervision of state government like roads and other development works.

he Chief Minister said that the state government giving top priority for development of all regions and promoting decentralization of development.

He stressed the need for promoting on entrepreneur in one family norm and providing equal opportunities for all with P4 system.