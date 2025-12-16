One-crore signatures campaign a resounding success in Andhra: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed on Monday that the one-crore signatures campaign launched by the YSR Congress Party against the privatisation of medical colleges has become a ‘historic’ and ‘resounding’ success.

The massive rallies with the display of the signatures held in all 26 district headquarters stand as clear proof of how strongly people have rejected the governance and the policies of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu, the YSR Congress Party President said.

“This is not merely a campaign against privatisation, but a powerful people’s verdict against Chandrababu Naidu’s anti-people policies. More than one crore citizens have voluntarily come forward and signed these petitions, clearly rejecting his decisions and his betrayal of public interest,” Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on social media platform X.

“People from every section of society willingly participated and put their names to this movement, driven by the fear that Chandrababu Naidu’s decisions will destroy affordable medical education and affordable public healthcare,” the former Chief Minister said.

He added that the signed representations are now being brought to the YSRCP Central Office at Tadepalli and from there, all the one-crore petitions will be formally submitted to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Syed Abdul Nazeer on December 18, ensuring that the collective voice of the people reaches the highest Constitutional authority in the state and thereafter these submissions will reach the doors of the courts.

He thanked YSRCP leaders, party cadre, volunteers, and every citizen who voluntarily signed these petitions and stood firmly against this injustice.

“Your participation has laid bare the coalition government’s plan to hand over public assets to private interests. This movement is a strong public response against Chandrababu Naidu’s governance. One crore people have opposed him, his decisions, and his attempt to sell government medical colleges built with public money. I strongly demand that Chandrababu Naidu immediately roll back his reckless decision to privatise these government medical colleges and put an end to this daylight robbery of public healthcare and medical education depriving the people of affordable public health,” he added.