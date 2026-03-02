6 injured as bus carrying 70 passengers falls into roadside ditch in Bihar’s Supaul

Patna: A passenger bus travelling from Patna to Jogbani lost control and fell into a 20-foot-deep roadside ditch near Chikni village in Supaul district at around 3 a.m. on Monday. More than 70 passengers were on board at the time of the accident.

While most escaped unhurt, around six women sustained minor injuries.

All the injured were administered first aid and are reported to be out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver allegedly fell asleep, causing the bus to veer off the road and plunge into the ditch.

Fortunately, the vehicle narrowly missed an 11,000-volt power pole located nearby, averting what could have been a major tragedy.

Following the accident, panic broke out inside the bus as passengers screamed for help. Local villagers rushed to the spot and broke the front windshield to rescue those trapped inside.

Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. The sudden impact caused a commotion inside the bus. An injured passenger said they were asleep, and the shock caused panic.

On receiving information, a patrol team from Bhaptiyahi Police Station reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

After receiving medical assistance, the injured passengers were sent to their respective destinations on other buses.

Local residents pointed out that long-distance buses often operate with only one driver, forcing them to drive for extended hours without adequate rest.

Experts have suggested that at least two drivers should be deployed on long routes so that one can take over if the other becomes fatigued, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

Earlier on Sunday, a tragic road accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway, NH-19, under the Kudra police station area of Kaimur district in Bihar.

A passenger bus traveling from Jamshedpur to Varanasi collided with a trolley truck traveling from Mohania to Sasaram.

Three people, including an infant, died on the spot, while dozens of passengers were seriously injured.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely destroyed.