Udupi Land Dispute: Kambala Committee Yet to Receive 6.30 Acres, Claims Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake asserted that the Udupi district administration has not officially transferred the 6.30 acres of land designated for the proposed Udupi Kambala at Badagubettu to the Kambala committee. Sorake made these claims during a press conference, casting doubt on the legality of the Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) that took place on February 28, an event spearheaded by the Kaup MLA.

Sorake alleged that elected officials proceeded with the foundation ceremony in contravention of prohibitory orders issued by the district administration. While emphasizing that he is not opposed to organizing the Udupi Kambala, he stipulated that the event should be overseen by the district administration and not be appropriated as a partisan affair by the BJP. He further urged authorities to ensure adequate arrangements are in place to mitigate any potential disruption to residents.

The former minister further accused the Kaup MLA of leveling accusations against him to conceal his own alleged illicit activities. Sorake claimed that the Kambala is being orchestrated to benefit individuals engaged in illegal gambling operations. He highlighted the incongruity of the MLA’s purported inability to allocate even five cents of land within the Badagubettu Panchayat limits, while simultaneously attempting to hold the Kambala on 6.30 acres of land belonging to the Forest Department. According to Sorake, the Forest Department has initiated legal proceedings for violations of the Forest Act.

Sorake also drew attention to the plight of ten families who have been cultivating and residing on the land for the past four decades. He argued that these families would face undue hardship as a result of the event, a concern that he alleges the MLA has disregarded.

He stated that he has apprised the district in-charge minister of these concerns and that the foundation ceremony, initially scheduled to be conducted by the district administration on March 4, has been cancelled.