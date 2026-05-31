7 rescued after building collapses near Saket Metro station in Delhi; rescue ops underway

New Delhi: A four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Saidullajab near the Saket Metro Station in the national capital on Saturday evening, leaving several people trapped under the debris and sparking a massive rescue operation.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the first alert at 7.44 p.m. and immediately dispatched four fire tenders to the site on Western Marg.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, civil defence units, and ambulances, joined the operation soon after.

The building, which had a ground floor and three additional levels under construction, came crashing down onto a nearby tin shed canteen where children were dining.

Eyewitnesses said the collapse occurred around 6 p.m., sending shockwaves through the area.

“The entire building came down within moments. People screamed and ran, but some were trapped before they could escape,” a local resident said, who was near the site.

Another resident noted: “Structure housed multiple corporate offices and would usually accommodate between 200 and 300 employees on working days. Fortunately, it was the weekend; otherwise the number of people inside could have been much higher,” he said.

He added that adjoining properties, including a mess close to the building, also suffered damage as debris spilled into surrounding areas.

Three people were rescued by locals and PCR personnel before DFS teams arrived, while four more were pulled out by DFS and NDRF responders and rushed to hospital.

Officials estimate that six to seven individuals may still be trapped beneath the rubble, and heavy machinery is being used to clear the debris.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her concern in a post on X, said: “Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident near Saket Metro Station. Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. Injured persons are being shifted to hospital following the Arise building collapse in Saket. Rescue teams remain at the site and are continuing search, rescue, and evacuation operations.”

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

For now, the focus remains on saving lives as emergency teams continue their relentless search amid fears that more people may still be trapped under the debris.