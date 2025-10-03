70 Tiger Dancers from Bajilakere Friends to Join Shobhayatra of Goddess Sharade at Carstreet, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a vibrant display of cultural tradition, seventy tiger dancers from the Bajilakere Friends troupe are set to participate in the Shobhayatra of Goddess Sharade at Sri Venkatramana Temple in Carstreet today, marking the culmination of the Dasara festival.

Earlier this morning, traffic was briefly interrupted at Kadri–Pumpwell to facilitate the crossing of the 70-member tiger dance troupe from Bajilakere Friends. The group then proceeded towards Bunts Hostel–Balmatta Road, where they delivered a captivating performance to the delight of assembled spectators.

This year marks the 12th consecutive year of performance for the Bajilakere Friends. Speaking to mangalorean.com, Arpan Shetty, a representative of Bajilakere Friends, stated, “This is our 12th year performing the tiger dance. Our team is taking part in the 103rd Shobhayatra of Goddess Sharade at Sri Venkatramana Temple.”

The participation of the Bajilakere Friends includes members who traveled from abroad to partake in the festivities. “Our team members, Anand Raj Shetty and Athik, were working in Dubai and are close friends. This time, both are in Mangaluru, and Athik invited Anand Raj to bring his tiger dance team to his apartment. Accordingly, the team, consisting of 70 dancers and 30 musicians, arrived at Balmatta and showcased their talent,” Arpan Shetty explained.

The troupe has also incorporated specialized talent to enhance its performance. “We have brought four artists from Jharkhand for special stunts,” Arpan Shetty added, indicating a commitment to providing a unique and memorable experience for attendees. He further noted that the conclusion of the Shobhayatra would mark the end of the Dasara celebrations.

Suraj Kumar Shetty, President of Bajilakere Friends, along with Secretary Dinesh Gatty, Harish, and other members of the organization, were present to support and accompany the performers. The Bajilakere Friends’ participation in the Shobhayatra underscores the continued importance of traditional art forms in Mangaluru’s cultural landscape and the community’s dedication to preserving these vibrant customs.