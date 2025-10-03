Carmelita Alvares to be Honoured on International Music Day 2025

Mangaluru: Renowned Mangaluru-based music teacher, Carmelita Alvares, has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious International Music Day Honour for 2025. The award, presented annually by Mandd Sobhann and Sumell, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of music, particularly within the Konkani community.

The honour will be conferred upon Ms. Alvares on October 5th at 6:30 PM during the 286th Monthly Theatre event at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar. Dignitaries, including Mandd Sobhann, President Louis Pinto, Secretary Ronald Crasta, and Treasurer Sunil Monteiro, alongside Sumell Coordinator Raina Sequeira and Treasurer Clara Pinto, will be present to bestow the honour.

Carmelita Alvares’ musical journey commenced at the young age of nine. She cultivated her talents in both the violin and keyboard, receiving comprehensive training from esteemed music educators such as Marian Pinto, Vimala Lobo, and Gladys Silver. A graduate of the distinguished Trinity College in London, Ms. Alvares dedicated her life to music education, nurturing the musical abilities of students of all ages. Many of her former students have achieved considerable acclaim on the global stage, a testament to her exceptional teaching prowess.

Beyond her individual instruction, Ms. Alvares has held significant roles in musical organizations. She served as the Founding Secretary of the Sandesha Foundation and contributed her expertise as a teacher in numerous holiday camps. Furthermore, she has showcased her musical talents through performances on All India Radio, Mangaluru, further solidifying her presence in the local music scene.

The felicitation program will be followed by a Konkani and multi-lingual Antyakshari presented by the Sumell Singing Club, providing an evening of musical entertainment for attendees. Prior to this, Clara D’Cunha will grace the audience with a captivating flute performance. The event is open to the public, inviting all music enthusiasts to join in the celebration.

Sumell, established in 2015 under the guidance of the late Eric Ozario, the Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, aims to foster the practice of singing in Alto, Tenor, Soprano, and Bass voices. The International Music Day Celebration in Konkani has been an annual tradition since its inception. Previous recipients of this esteemed honour include Vimala Lobo, Gladys Silver, Charandas Mallya, Ustad Rafique Khan, Ronald and Donald D’Silva (brothers), Rev. Ben Britto, Oscar Weltha, Roshan Martis, Simon Pais, and Niranjan Sunil Kumar, all of whom have made significant contributions to the world of music.