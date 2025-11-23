75th Constitution Day: Delhi Speaker reviews arrangements for Nov 26 event

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a high level meeting to review the arrangements for the 75th Constitution Day celebrations on November 26, an official said on Sunday.

The Speaker held discussions with senior officers of the Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Horticulture Department and officials of the Assembly Secretariat.

The Speaker noted that Constitution Day is an important reminder of the nation’s democratic ideals and directed all departments to ensure flawless coordination for a dignified and smooth event.

With preparations nearing completion, the Delhi Assembly is fully set to host a memorable and well-organised celebration, he said.

The Delhi Assembly will commemorate the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on November 26, honouring the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

A major highlight of the celebration will be the unveiling of the specially curated Coffee Table Book by Vice-President C.P. Radhkrishnan marking 100 years since Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 24, 1925.

The book showcases rare archival photographs, key documents, and select excerpts from his speeches and writings, along with highlights from the All India Speakers’ Conference and messages from dignitaries.

Featuring curated archival material on the evolution of India’s legislative institutions and visuals of the modern Parliament, the book serves as a concise yet rich tribute to Vithalbhai Patel’s enduring legacy and India’s democratic journey.

The event will also be attended by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma will also be present on the dais.

The programme will be presided over by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

As part of the national observance, a three-minute short film prepared by the Union government on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day will also be screened.