J&K to host launch of 1st limestone block auction roadshow tomorrow

New Delhi: The first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be formally launched in Jammu on Monday, the Ministry of Mines said on Sunday.

The event will be led by G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, and will be graced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, reflecting strong Centre–state partnership and the strategic importance of this initiative for the region.

This milestone marks a significant step in advancing the mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015.

“It is also the first mining block auction taking place in the Union Territory since these reforms, signalling a shift toward transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development in the mineral sector,” the Ministry said.

A total of seven limestone blocks, covering nearly 314 hectares, have been identified across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch.

Categorised under UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction, and other industrial applications.

The auction will be conducted under Subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, enabling the Central government to facilitate the process in cases where state or the Union Territory administrations face procedural limitations.

This approach reflects the principles of cooperative federalism, ensuring timely implementation and reform execution.

The Ministry of Mines is committed to carrying out a transparent, technology-enabled and competitive auction process, with a strong focus on sustainable mining aligned with national environmental guidelines.

“This initiative is expected to pave the way for job creation, revenue growth, industrial expansion, and new economic opportunities for local communities — advancing Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Ministry said.