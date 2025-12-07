Russian President Putin’s visit signals India won’t bow to Western pressure

Moscow/New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The just-concluded visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India underscored a clear message that the era of Western veto power over Indian grand strategic choices is over, a report detailed on Saturday.

It added that the visit also made it clear that India will not compromise its relationship with Russia to appease the US.

“Putin’s State Visit to India for the 23rd India‑Russia Annual Summit comes at a moment when three strategic pressures converge on New Delhi: Western sanctions on Moscow, sharpening US–China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, and a fragile India–US trade and technology compact. By choosing to host Putin with full ceremonial honours – Rajghat, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and a dense schedule of delegation‑level talks – India signalled that Russia remains a first‑tier partner, not an embarrassing legacy relationship to be quietly retired under Western pressure,” a report in ‘One World Outlook’ detailed.

“This symbolism matters because it pushes back against the assumption in many Western capitals that India will eventually ‘graduate’ into a quasi‑ally that aligns on sanctions, secondary sanctions and coalition warfare. Instead, New Delhi is advertising a different model: a pivotal democracy that cooperates deeply with the US while retaining decisive room for manoeuvre with Russia and the Global South,” it mentioned.

According to the report, the summit’s defence communiques make it clear that India has no intention to weaken military ties with Russia merely to ease US concerns.

“India still sources roughly two‑thirds of its major platforms from Russia, and Moscow continues to deliver S‑400 air defence systems that anchor the upper tier of India’s air and missile shield against both China and Pakistan. Rather than a simple buyer–seller relationship, the 2025 agenda tilts toward co‑development: joint research and development, manufacturing arrangements, maintenance and overhaul hubs, and advanced projects in engines, hypersonics and unmanned systems,” it stressed.

The report highlighted that on the energy front, Putin sent a clear message in Delhi: Russia will remain an “uninterrupted” supplier of discounted crude and other fuels to India, shielding the energy ties from geopolitical tensions.

Rather than viewing India’s ties with Russia as a test of Indian reliability, it said, Washington should understand them as part of New Delhi’s broader strategy to hedge against over‑reliance on any single global power.

“India benefits from Russian leverage in Central Asia and legacy defence support, while tapping the US for high‑end semiconductors, aerospace cooperation, and Indo‑Pacific maritime balancing. Pushing India to sever the Russian leg of this triangle will not make it fall into America’s arms; it risks nudging New Delhi back toward a more traditional non‑alignment that dilutes US influence,” the report noted.