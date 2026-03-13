90-Year-Old Woman Walks Again After Complex Hip Reconstruction at KMC Hospital Attavar

Mangaluru: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at KMC Hospital, Attavar successfully performed a complex revision hip reconstruction on a 90-year-old woman, restoring stability to her hip joint and helping her regain mobility despite a rare and challenging complication from a previously implanted prosthesis.

The elderly patient had been experiencing severe pain in her left hip and difficulty bearing weight due to complications from a previously implanted hip prosthesis. Medical evaluation revealed that the implant had gradually migrated inward into the pelvic cavity, a rare and technically challenging condition known as intrapelvic protrusion of the prosthesis. Given the complexity of the case and the patient’s advanced age, the orthopaedic team undertook a detailed clinical assessment and multidisciplinary planning before proceeding with surgery. The surgical team performed a revision total hip replacement using an antiprotrusio cage, a specialised implant designed to reconstruct the hip socket and provide strong structural support when bone strength is compromised.

The procedure was completed, and the patient recovered well during the postoperative period. With coordinated care from surgeons, anaesthesia specialists, nurses, and physiotherapists, early rehabilitation was initiated. Structured physiotherapy and assisted mobilisation helped the patient gradually regain stability and confidence in movement.

Dr. Atmananda S. Hegde, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, said the surgery required careful planning and precise surgical execution. “Managing complex hip revision surgery in a patient of this age requires meticulous planning and a coordinated team approach. In this case, the earlier implant had migrated into the pelvic cavity, making reconstruction technically demanding. By using specialised reconstruction techniques and implants, we were able to restore stability to the hip joint and help the patient regain mobility.”

He added that successful outcomes in elderly patients depend not only on surgical expertise but also on strong perioperative care and rehabilitation support.

Dr. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital, Attavar, said the case highlights the importance of multidisciplinary care in managing complex orthopaedic conditions. “Treating elderly patients with complicated orthopaedic problems requires a comprehensive approach. The successful outcome reflects the coordinated efforts of our surgeons, anaesthesia team, nursing staff, and physiotherapists who work together to ensure safe surgery and smooth recovery.”

Hospital officials said the case demonstrates KMC Hospital, Attavar’s, capability to handle advanced orthopaedic reconstruction procedures, even in elderly patients, through specialised surgical expertise, dedicated nursing care, and structured physiotherapy support.