Kanara Chamber Urges Relief Measures at New Mangalore Port Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has formally requested the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) to implement relief measures outlined in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Major Ports, designed to alleviate the impact of ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East. The request, addressed to the port authority, references a meeting convened by the National Maritime Port Authority (NMPA) on March 9, 2026, and acknowledges the proactive support of the Government of India and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in introducing the SOP.

The KCCI, in its communication, emphasized the critical role of the Strait of Hormuz in global maritime trade and its direct impact on India’s EXIM supply chain. The strait serves as a vital transit route for substantial volumes of crude oil, LPG, LNG, containers, and other cargo. The ongoing geopolitical tensions and related conflicts in the region have severely disrupted the global shipping network and maritime logistics, leading to significant operational and financial challenges for importers and exporters. These challenges include vessel delays, cargo congestion, schedule disruptions, and increased logistics costs.

While the existing infrastructure and connectivity in the region, particularly via National Highways 66 and 75, offer strong potential for robust cargo evacuation and enhanced containerized trade through the port, the prevailing geopolitical disturbances have adversely affected the supply chain, resulting in substantial setbacks to trade operations. Currently, 106 TEUs of container cargo are held up at NMPA, causing operational and financial strain for stakeholders.

Referencing Para 6 of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ SOP, issued on March 6, 2026, which empowers Major Ports to extend suitable relief measures to mitigate such disruptions, the KCCI has urged the NMPA to consider extending appropriate concessions and relief measures to the trade on a case-by-case basis, depending on the prevailing operational circumstances at the port.

The Chamber specifically requested consideration of the following relief measures:

Concession or relaxation in Vessel Related Charges (VRC).

Free ground rent until the situation normalizes.

Earmarking space/yard/paved area for stacking containers meant for exports or received back for Back To Town on free terms.

Earmarking a designated covered area shed for stacking food-grade cargo requiring destuffing and stuffing prior to Back To Town, with appropriate water washing and ventilation provided on a free terms basis.

Facilitating transshipment boxes and breakbulk consignment, which MLOs/ Agents are contemplating diverting to New Mangalore Port, bound for the Middle East area.

The KCCI asserts that these measures would significantly mitigate the hardships faced by the EXIM community, enabling them to sustain operations during this challenging period and contribute to maintaining the competitiveness and resilience of trade through the New Mangalore Port Authority. The Chamber has expressed hope that the NMPA will sympathetically consider the representation and extend the necessary support to the trade fraternity during this difficult time.