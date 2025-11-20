98th Death Anniversary of Venerable Agnelo Celebrated at Pilar, GOA

Pilar, Goa: Thousands of faithful gathered at the historic Pilar hillock to commemorate the 98th Death Anniversary of Venerable Agnelo de Souza, the saintly priest of the Society of Pilar. The day, revered as Venerable Agnelo’s Day, drew pilgrims from across Goa and beyond, united in prayer and devotion.

The solemn Eucharistic Celebration was presided over by Bishop Dominic Savio Fernandes, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bombay. Bishop Alex Dias Bishop Emeritus of the diocese of Port Blair, Fr. Nazareth Fernandes, SFX, Superior General of the Society of Pilar, Fr. Stevan D’Souza Vicar General of the Society of Pilar, Fr. Joaquim Rebelo, Provincial Superior of Goa Province, Fr. Hilary Fernandes, incharge of the Vice Postulation office, Pilar and Fr. Joseph Fernandes, SFX, Central Delegate Superior and other priests concelebrated the Mass.

Delivering a homily on the theme “Ven. Agnelo Inspires Us to Be Pilgrims of Hope,” Bishop Dominic Savio Fernandes invited the faithful to radiate the inspiring holiness of Venerable Agnelo to all. He expressed profound joy at the commemoration of the saintly priest, saying that the Church rejoiced because God had blessed Goa with “a priest of extraordinary holiness from its own soil.” He added that he rejoiced because “Venerable Agnelo continues to inspire us through a life that still speaks—quietly, powerfully and beautifully.”

The Bishop highlighted that “Venerable Agnelo lived a simple, humble, holy and hope-filled life” and reminded the faithful that “God has given us a saintly priest from our own soil, and therefore we have every reason to rejoice.” He explained that the celebration was not only about remembering him but about taking him as a model: “We take him as our model so that we too may live with the same steadfast hope that shaped his entire life.”

He underlined that Venerable Agnelo lived close to the poor, the sick, and the suffering, believing that “patience, endurance and suffering offered to God would bear fruit in holiness.” His hope, he said, was a deep theological virtue: “Even in his fragile body, he had a hope that was strong.” His devotion to the Blessed Sacrament showed that Christian hope “is not cold and passive but alive and active.”

Calling him a “pilgrim of hope,” the Bishop said he walked with those who suffered and lifted those who had fallen. Summarising his impact, he affirmed: “Venerable Agnelo awakens us to radiate the fragrance and light of holiness not only in our own surroundings but to all.”

He concluded: “As pilgrims of hope, let us give hope to others… Venerable Agnelo, pray for us.”

Fr. John Bennett, SFX, animated the liturgy, while Fr. Hilary Fernandes served as commentator. The choir and liturgical singing were led by Fr. Elvis Fernandes, SFX. At the end of the celebration, Fr. Nazareth Fernandes, SFX—who had welcomed the Bishop and introduced him to the faithful—thanked everyone and urged the congregation to pray fervently for the canonisation of Venerable Agnelo, noting that the miracles submitted to the Vatican are currently being examined by Vatican doctors. Fr. Joseph Anthony Fernandes, SFX, also expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the successful organisation of the feast.

On this occasion, prizes for the poetry competition on the life of Venerable Agnelo were distributed. Among those present were Adv. Carlos Ferreira, MLA of Aldona, Viresh Borkar, MLA of St Andre, and thousands of faithful who participated in the celebration.

Throughout the day, several Masses were celebrated by Fr. Rex Fernandes, SFX, Fr. Lyndon Rodrigues, SFX, Fr. Milton Rodrigues, SFX, Fr. George Nandiyala, SFX, Fr. Ligorino D’Costa, Fr. Alex Fernandes, SFX, and Fr. Norman Almeida, SFX.

In the days leading up to the feast, the Novena was marked by special Masses celebrated for various intentions and in different languages. A dedicated Mass for the sick drew large numbers of devotees seeking spiritual comfort and healing. A night vigil was also held, during which the faithful prayed fervently for the canonisation of Venerable Agnelo, whose holy life continues to inspire countless people.

by Br Malvino Alfonso OCD, Pics by Fr. Elvis Fernandes Sfx