Mangaluru: Fr. Swebert D’Souza SJ, Former Principal of St. Aloysius College, Dies at 68

Mangaluru: Fr. Swebert D’Souza SJ, aged 68, the former principal of St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru, passed away on Thursday, succumbing to a heart attack. His demise marks the end of a distinguished career dedicated to education and spiritual leadership.

A native of Udyavar in the Udupi district, Fr. D’Souza’s early education commenced in his hometown. He subsequently obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, setting the stage for an extensive academic journey. Further studies led him to Loyola College, Chennai, where he earned a Master of Science degree. He later completed his M.Phil at Madras Christian College, Tambaram, demonstrating a commitment to scholarly pursuits across diverse disciplines.

In preparation for his vocation, Fr. D’Souza underwent theological training at Jnana Deepa Vidyapeeth, Pune. He also engaged in the study of philosophy at Saty Nilayam and Sacred Heart College in Chennai, enriching his intellectual and spiritual foundation.

Fr. D’Souza’s tenure as Principal of St. Aloysius College, from 2007 to 2017, was characterised by significant contributions to the institution’s academic and administrative spheres. His leadership was instrumental in fostering an environment of growth and excellence. Beyond his role at St. Aloysius, he held the esteemed positions of Rector and Pro-Chancellor at St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru. Prior to this, he served as Director of St. Joseph’s College of Law, further expanding his influence within the educational landscape. At the time of his passing, Fr. D’Souza was serving as Director of Aroopya Residence in Bengaluru.

Remembered as a distinguished educator with decades of experience, Fr. Swebert D’Souza was widely regarded as an influential and highly respected figure, both academically and spiritually. His legacy extends beyond the institutions he served, touching the lives of countless students and colleagues who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.