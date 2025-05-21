A Beacon of Hope: Bondel Parish Extends a Cordial Welcome to Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha

Mangaluru: On the auspicious occasion of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Bondel Parish embraced a new chapter in its spiritual journey with the warm and enthusiastic reception of Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha as their new Assistant Parish Priest. The event, a testament to the vibrant faith and communal spirit of the parish, unfolded with a blend of reverence, joy, and heartfelt welcome. The presence of esteemed clergy and a significant number of parishioners underscored the importance of this occasion, marking the beginning of what promises to be a fruitful collaboration in serving the community and spreading the Gospel.

The atmosphere was palpable with anticipation as parishioners gathered at the church entrance at 4:30 p.m. to extend their greetings. Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, the Parish Priest of Bondel, orchestrated the official welcome, bestowing upon Fr. Cutinha, a garland, a traditional symbol of respect and honor in Indian culture. This gesture of acceptance was further amplified by the presentation of floral bouquets from Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, Principal of St. Lawrence English Medium School; Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, the outgoing Assistant Parish Priest, signifying a seamless transition; Mr. John D’Silva, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council; and Mr. Santhosh Misquith, Secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council. This collective expression of welcome represented the unified sentiment of the Bondel Parish community, eager to embrace their new spiritual leader.

The significance of the event was further enhanced by the presence of clergy from Bendur Parish, Fr. Cutinha’s previous assignment, demonstrating the strong bonds of fellowship within the larger Catholic community. Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza, Parish Priest of Bendur, along with Rev. Fr. Vivek Deepak Pinto, Assistant Parish Priest; Rev. Fr. Arun Wilson Lobo, Principal of Padua College; Rev. Fr. Denzil Lobo, Resident Priest; Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP; and Mrs. Patsy, Secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council of Bendur Parish, accompanied Fr. Cutinha, lending their support and well wishes. Their presence underscored the respect and affection they held for Fr. Cutinha, and served as a bridge between his past and future ministry.

As Fr. Cutinha walked down the aisle towards the altar, the melodious strains of a welcoming hymn, beautifully rendered by the parish choir, filled the church. This poignant moment, characterized by solemnity and heartfelt emotion, symbolized the spiritual foundation upon which his ministry would be built. Following the hymn, Fr. Cutinha proceeded to proclaim the Word of God, reaffirming his commitment to his vocation and setting a devout tone for his service to the Bondel Parish.

Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza then provided a brief, yet insightful, introduction of Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha, highlighting his character, his dedication, and his past accomplishments. He conveyed the heartfelt blessings and best wishes of the entire clergy and parishioners of Bendur, emphasizing the positive impact Fr. Cutinha had made on their community. This introduction served to familiarize the Bondel parishioners with their new Assistant Parish Priest and offered a glimpse into his qualities and potential.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza further cemented the welcome with a comprehensive introduction to Bondel Parish, painting a vivid picture of the community’s values, activities, and spiritual needs. In his heartfelt address, he extended an open invitation to Fr. Cutinha, assuring him of the parish’s unwavering support and collaboration. Fr. D’Souza eloquently stated, “Fr. Lawrence, welcome to the loving embrace of our Bondel Parish community. Your presence among us is a divine gift— a Guiding light as you step into this sacred role of shepherd and guide, know that you are surrounded by a Parish family eager to support and collaborate with you in spreading the Gospel message.” He concluded his address with a powerful message of unity and love, quoting the Gospel of John 13:35: “By this, everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another,” encouraging all to live by this guiding principle. This welcoming speech not only acknowledged the arrival of Fr. Cutinha but also underscored the core values of the Bondel Parish.

Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha, responding to the warm reception, led the congregation in prayer and imparted his blessings, demonstrating his readiness to serve as a spiritual guide and intercessor for the community. As a final gesture of welcome, Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza presented Fr. Cutinha with a shawl and a floral bouquet on behalf of the parishioners, further symbolizing the warm embrace of the Bondel Parish.

The presence of numerous dignitaries on the dais, including the clergy from both Bondel and Bendur Parishes, and representatives from various parish organizations, exemplified the united front of the Catholic community in welcoming Fr. Cutinha. The dignitaries included Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza, Mr. John D’Silva, Mr. Santhosh Misquith, Rev. Fr. Arun Wilson Lobo, Rev. Fr. Denzil Lobo, Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Vincent Vinod Saldanha, Rev. Fr. Ivan Peter Cordeiro and Mrs. Patsy.

Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha then addressed the parishioners, expressing his sincere gratitude to the Bishop, the Parish Priest and clergy of Bendur, PPC Secretary Mrs. Patsy, and all those who accompanied him to Bondel. He acknowledged the support and affection he received from the parishioners of Bendur, emphasizing the importance of community in his ministry.

As Fr. Cutinha embarks on his new ministry at Bondel Parish, the parishioners, along with the clergy, have extended their heartfelt wishes for his success and blessings. This welcoming event signifies not only the arrival of a new Assistant Parish Priest but also a renewed commitment to faith, community, and service. The spirit of collaboration and support evident throughout the ceremony promises a harmonious and productive partnership between Fr. Cutinha and the Bondel Parish.

Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, in his concluding remarks, expressed his gratitude to the Bendur Parish clergy, the PPC Secretary of Bendur, the Vice President and Secretary of the PPC members of Bondel Parish, the parishioners, and the choir group led by Mrs. Jasmine and the children for their contributions to the success of the event. Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves then prayerfully led the welcome ceremony, setting a reverent and heartfelt tone for the occasion. The ceremony culminated in a heartfelt thanksgiving hymn, further solidifying the spirit of gratitude and devotion.

In conclusion, the welcoming ceremony for Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha at Bondel Parish was a resounding success, characterized by a palpable sense of joy, reverence, and communal spirit. The event served as a powerful demonstration of the parish’s unwavering faith and its commitment to welcoming and supporting its new spiritual leader. As Fr. Cutinha embarks on his ministry at Bondel, he can be assured of the support and affection of a community eager to collaborate with him in spreading the Gospel and serving the needs of the parish.

Photography & Report: Meena Serrao Barboza