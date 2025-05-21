Inmates Clash Again at Mangalore District Jail, Prompting Police Intervention

Mangalore: An altercation between inmates at the district jail in Kodialbail, Mangalore, necessitated police intervention on Tuesday afternoon. The incident reportedly involved Abdul Rahman, also known as Munni or Muneer, Umar Shihab, and other unidentified individuals, who allegedly assaulted fellow inmate Akshit.

Initial reports indicate the clash occurred while Akshit was performing cooking duties within the jail premises. The motive for the assault is currently under investigation. Law enforcement is working to establish a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the incident and the underlying causes.

The disturbance reportedly triggered a period of unrest within the correctional facility. Responding to reports of the escalating situation, the Barke police department promptly deployed officers to the scene. Their swift action successfully contained the situation and prevented further violence and potential damage.

While authorities have yet to release specific details regarding the severity of Akshit’s injuries, an investigation is actively underway to identify all individuals involved in the altercation and to ascertain the motivations behind the clash. The investigation will consider both pre-existing tensions between the involved parties and the possibility of a spontaneous outburst.

A thorough review of existing procedures is anticipated to identify vulnerabilities and implement measures aimed at preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.