A washed plate, a viral clip and a political counter offensive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: What began as a brief moment in the kitchen of a Kerala household during a CPI(M) door-to-door campaign has snowballed into a political and social media storm, turning an ordinary domestic gesture into a contested political symbol ahead of the Assembly elections.

The incident occurred when CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, while visiting a family in Thrissur as part of the Left Front’s grassroots outreach, walked into the kitchen and began washing his plate after he finished eating rice and fish curry.

The act, captured on video and widely shared online, quickly went viral.

Within hours, the clip was subjected to intense social media trolling, with critics dismissing it as a carefully choreographed exercise aimed at salvaging the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s image following the Left’s setback in the local body elections.

Incidentally, Baby said he has been doing what he always does since his childhood.

Opposition supporters and online commentators alleged that the visual was designed to project humility and connect with ordinary households at a time when the government is facing growing criticism.

Memes, sarcastic captions and parody posts proliferated, portraying the act as political optics rather than spontaneity.

As the trolling gathered momentum, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday mounted a strong defence of the party leader.

In a detailed social media post, Sivankutty argued that the criticism exposed a deeply entrenched feudal mindset that looks down upon domestic labour.

He said washing utensils in another person’s home was neither demeaning nor unusual within the Communist tradition, but a reflection of values that emphasise equality and the dignity of labour.

Citing examples from Kerala’s primary school textbooks, Sivankutty noted that children are taught from an early age that household chores have no gender or social hierarchy.

Mocking such acts, he said, betrays ignorance of these basic lessons.

The minister urged critics to look beyond political prejudice and recognise the larger cultural message being conveyed.

The episode highlights how, in election-bound Kerala, even the most mundane actions can be amplified and weaponised in the digital arena.

With campaigns increasingly entering private spaces such as homes and kitchens, the boundaries between personal conduct and political messaging have blurred sharply.

In the current charged climate, a single washed plate has come to embody a larger debate — about intent, optics, and the politics of everyday life.