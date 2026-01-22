K’taka Governor junks govt-prepared speech, ends address in few lines; high drama in joint session

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday declined to deliver the customary address prepared by the Congress-led government to the joint session of the state legislature. He limited his address to a few lines and abruptly ended it, triggering dramatic scenes in the Assembly.

The Governor said, “Overall, to ensure social, economic and physical development, my government is fully committed. Jai Hind and Jai Karnataka.” Following this, MLAs and MLCs of both Houses stood up in confusion. As the Governor stepped down from the Speaker’s Chair from where he delivered the brief address, Congress legislators raised slogans against him.

BJP legislators retaliated by congratulating the Governor and raising slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Congress MLAs and MLCs attempted to stop the Governor and urged him to read the speech prepared by the government.

Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad attempted to confront the Governor angrily over the development. At this stage, marshals pushed away the legislators and cleared the way for the Governor to exit. However, senior Congress leader Hariprasad resisted the marshals and tried to question the Governor on why he was not reading out the speech handed over to him by the government. The marshals had to forcibly push him aside to enable the Governor to leave.

Earlier, ending speculation that he would skip the joint session, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot arrived at Vidhana Soudha at the scheduled time. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed him by presenting a bouquet. Speaker of the Assembly U.T. Khader and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti were present.

The development is likely to trigger a major controversy and further escalate the tussle between the Governor and the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

Condemning the Governor’s move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that by reading out a speech prepared by himself instead of the one drafted by the government, the Governor had violated constitutional principles. The Chief Minister said Articles 176 and 163 of the Indian Constitution clearly mandate that the Governor shall read the speech prepared by the government. “The Governor has violated the Constitution and insulted the House of Representatives of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that his government would consider approaching the Supreme Court over the matter.

Earlier, amid uncertainty over the Governor’s customary address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, the Siddaramaiah government had stated that any refusal by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to read the government-prepared speech would amount to a betrayal of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said, “As per Article 176 of the Indian Constitution, it is the duty of the Governor to deliver the address to the joint session. If, for any reason, the speech is not delivered, it would amount to a betrayal of the Constitution.”

Earlier, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot asked the state government to remove 11 paragraphs from the speech prepared by the state Cabinet.

On Wednesday, a delegation that met the Governor conveyed that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister, and a decision would be communicated to him. The delegation headed by State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil met the Governor at Lok Bhavan, following objections raised by him to certain paragraphs targeting the Centre over the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) and other issues.