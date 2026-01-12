Absence of allies at CM Vijayan-led ‘Satyagraha’ protest against Centre fuels alliance shift buzz

Thiruvananthapuram: The conspicuous absence of Kerala Congress(M) chairman Jose K. Mani and RJD leader M.V. Sreyams Kumar from the ‘Satyagraha’ protest led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Palayam Martyrs’ Memorial on Monday has reignited intense speculation over a possible realignment within the traditional political fronts, with Assembly elections on the horizon.

CM Vijayan led the protests against the “callous” attitude of the Centre towards Kerala.

While senior leaders of both parties were present — including Kerala Congress (M) Minister Roshy Augustine, Chief Whip N. Jayaraj and RJD representative Varghese George — the absence of the two party chiefs did not go unnoticed.

The protest, widely viewed as the ruling Left Front’s informal launch of its election campaign, acquired added political significance in the backdrop of their continued disengagement from recent LDF activities.

Jose K. Mani had skipped the previous two LDF meetings as well, and his absence from the high-profile protest has sharpened whispers of unease within the Kerala Congress (M) over its alliance choice.

Adding to the intrigue is his reluctance to publicly confirm whether he will assume charge as captain of the LDF’s central region jatha scheduled for February — a role already under discussion for reassignment to N. Jayaraj.

The central jatha is slated to run from Angamaly on February 6 to Aranmula on February 13, alongside other regional jathas led by CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam.

The renewed churn has also brought the RJD into focus, with M.V. Sreyams Kumar’s absence reinforcing perceptions of coordinated political distancing.

Both leaders head parties with a history of shifting political loyalties, a legacy shaped during the eras of their respective fathers — K.M. Mani and M.P. Veerendra Kumar — who were known for recalibrating alliances in response to changing political winds.

Within the Kerala Congress (M), pressure has reportedly mounted from influential sections, including traditionally supportive Christian groups, to reconsider a return to the UDF.

Proponents argue that the anti-Left mood evident in the local body elections must be politically acknowledged.

The party’s modest tally of five wins from 12 seats in the otherwise Left-favourable 2021 Assembly polls has further fed concerns of a potential setback if it continues with the LDF.

At the same time, a counterview within both parties cautions that abandoning the LDF — which stood by them during politically difficult phases — just ahead of the elections could be perceived as opportunistic.

Some MLAs have publicly backed continuing with the Left, while others have said that they will stand by the party’s final call.

The Congress and the Muslim League, meanwhile, have openly favoured the Kerala Congress (M)’s return to the UDF, seeing it as a pathway to consolidating an anti-incumbency front.

However, resistance from the Joseph faction and anxieties over seat-sharing remain unresolved hurdles.

With high-level party meetings scheduled on the 16th and seat negotiations expected to intensify across fronts, the silence of Jose K. Mani and M.V. Sreyams Kumar is speaking louder than words — and the next few days could decisively shape Kerala’s pre-poll political chessboard.