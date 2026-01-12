Agniveer Recruitment Rally Scheduled for Swaraj Maidan, Moodbidri

Moodbidri: The Army Recruiting Office, Mangalore, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, has announced an Agniveer Recruitment Rally to be held at Swaraj Maidan, Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada, from January 30 to February 10, 2026. This rally is exclusively for candidates who have been shortlisted from eleven districts of Karnataka: Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Davanagere, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

The rally will cater to Agniveer applicants who successfully cleared the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) conducted between June 30 and July 10, 2025. These candidates will now undergo further evaluation at the Swaraj Maidan.

The recruitment drive aims to enroll candidates into various categories within the Indian Army, including Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass. Detailed information regarding age limits, educational qualifications, and other eligibility criteria for each category is available in the rally notification published by the Army Recruiting Office, Mangalore, on March 11, 2025.

The results of the Online Common Entrance Exam have been published on the official website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Admit cards have already been dispatched to the shortlisted candidates and are also accessible through the Join Indian Army website. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging into their individual accounts using their registered email IDs.

Authorities have strongly advised all candidates to remain vigilant and avoid any engagement with touts or intermediaries. The selection process is strictly based on the candidates’ performance in the online CEE, the tests conducted during the recruitment rally, and their position in the final merit list.